Police launch manhunt for Kadoma murderer, rapist

By Staff Reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for a Kadoma man for various crimes that include murder, rape, robbery and malicious damage to property which he committed on July 9.

Evans Chikore (29), of Luwana Farm in Kadoma, armed himself with an axe and visited his parents’ homestead in Marimari Suth, where he attacked his 61-year-old father with stones before he fatally struck him with an axe.

He threatened to kill his mother and set fire to four rondavels and a shed at the homestead.

Chikore also set on fire two huts belonging to his father’s neighbour before fatally strucking their son with the axe on the forehead.

He proceeded to his aunt’s place and killed her before setting her kitchen hut and a Ford Ranger truck on fire.

Chikore went to the neighbouring plot, robbed the owner of US$10 and raped a complainant in a maize field.

He proceeded to her house after raping her and stole US$40 and set ablaze another hut, destroying five tonnes of maize, 20 buckets of sorghum and 10 bags of cement.

“Investigations are in progress and anyone with information should contact any nearest police station, national complaints desk on -242703631 or WhatsApp 0712800197. The police urge members of the public to respect the sanctity of life,” part of a statement by police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi read.

