Passengers boycott Zupco buses over fare hike

BY REJOICE NCUBE

ZIMBABWE United Passengers Company (Zupco) bus crews were yesterday begging for customers at various pick-up points in Bulawayo as commuters boycotted their services following a 100% fare hike last week.

Commuters said they could no longer afford Zupco fares.

Government phased out private transport operators, accusing them of ripping off passengers.

A survey by Southern Eye yesterday established that the Zupco bus crews were now forced to accept half fares after commuters began shunning their buses.

Commuters opted for private transporters, which are charging between $40 and $50, while Zupco buses increased fares to $60 and $80 with effect from July 1.

“Zupco conductors are approaching us this time asking us to get into their kombis and buses at lower fares. They are facing serious resistance from commuters who are shunning their buses,” said a commuter, Nombulelo Nyoni.

Most commuters who spoke to Southern Eye said Zupco should revert to the old fares.

Zupco southern region manager Tinei Rwasoka said he was in a meeting and could not comment on the issue.

Follow Rejoice on Twitter @ncuberejoice98

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw