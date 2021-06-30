Parly business to continue during lockdown: Chiwenga

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga yesterday said Parliament should continue performing its legislative duties during the two-week national lockdown, claiming MPs were essential workers.

Chiwenga, who is also Health minister, was responding to a question by Mutare Central legislator Innocent Gonese (MDC Alliance) in the National Assembly on the implications of the lockdown period on MPs.

Initially, Gonese had asked Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda to explain how Parliament would conduct its business given that business throughout the country now ends at 3pm.

Mudenda referred the question to Chiwenga, who was present in the House.

“We are in the middle of a crisis, we are trying to control the spread of this invisible enemy that has affected us,” Chiwenga said.

“As Members of Parliament, we must go out and encourage our citizens to get vaccinated, especially those in the hotspot areas. Parliament is an essential service. If there is any business to be done, let it be done.”

On Tuesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa imposed a level four lockdown for the next two weeks following a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country since the onset of the third wave three weeks ago.

