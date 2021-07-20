Musician pins hope on collabos

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

UNHERALED circular musician Donald “Donnie Da Prince” Williams who said has been in the music industry for almost eight years, but without recognition at national level believes collaborations with acclaimed artistes would change his status quo.

Donnie Da Prince who fronts the Dreamer’s band told NewsDay Life & Style that despite staging some live shows in some parts of the country before the COVID-19 outbreak and releasing five albums he remained under the shadows.

“I work very hard, but since I joined music professionally in 2013 I am only known by a few people. Despite doing shows in Harare, Glendale and my fan base has not grown. Some might have even forgotten me because we no longer do shows due to the COVID-19,” he said.

“My wish is to become a household name. So to achieve this I have decided to do collaborations with seasoned artistes. I am working on something with Kiren Zulu, Kapfupi and Mambo Dhuterere.”

“I also want to rope in Jah Prayzah and Baba Harare. I have so much hope that collaborations will take me to a higher level.”

Donnie Da Prince said he was grateful that he has started receiving airplay on local radio having waited for long for such a dream to coming true.

“When I named my band the Dreamer’s I had high hopes of making it to the limelight. Right now there is a glimpse of hope because my music is now playing on radio. I am so grateful and happy,” he said.

“Yokozuna is the first album to play on radio and the songs playing are doing very well. The songs are Yokozuna, Spirit Yekufara, Kuzofara and Taigeza . Other songs are Ndochema, Isabel, Mukwende , Dzinofurufusha and Anonzi Mwari.”

He said the title track Yokozuna talks about Gender Based Violence and particularly tells the society to see that both men and women can be victims.

“I realised that the society was silent about men who get bashed by their wives. I did Yokozuna to look at domestic violence with a balanced view,” he said.

Albums under Donnie Da Prince’s sleeve are Sponono (2013), Mambo ( 2015), Mhere Mhere MuJudhia (2017),Ndanga Ndauya (2018) and Yokozuna released last month.

The musician also released 23 singles that include a dedication to the late dancehall chanter Soul Jah Love.

His music can be accessed on YouTube channel Donnie Da Prince.

