Mnangagwa mourns Choeni

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent a condolence message to the Choeni family following the death of Matabeleland South Zanu PF provincial chairperson Rabelani Choeni who succumbed to CCOVID-19 related complications last Friday.

Choeni died at his home in Malusungane, Beitbridge West, where he was in isolation after testing positive to Covid-19.

Condolence message by His Excellency President @edmnangagwa following the death of Cde Rabelani Choeni. pic.twitter.com/p9sa0BB2Tc — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) July 19, 2021

“The ruling party and our nation have lost a solid and principled veteran of the armed liberation struggle who served both with utmost loyalty and total commitment. As provincial party chairman, Cde Choeni led the party from the front, always championing its interest ahead of all else. He advocated peace, unity and development in Matabeleland South Province and in our Nation as a whole,” Mnangagwa said in a statement.

Choeni was a freedom fighter who trained in Morogoro in Tanzania before being deployed in Gokwe, where he operated until the end of the war.

