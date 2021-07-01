‘Joshua Nkomo was a man of peace’

BY SILAS NKALA

THE late Vice-President Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo was a man of peace, which led him to reaching an accord with Zanu PF to avoid further deaths from Gukurahundi massacres of the 1980s his son Sibangilizwe Nkomo has said.

PF Zapu and Zanu PF led by Nkomo and the late former President Robert Mugabe, respectively, signed a Unity Accord on December 22, 1987, to form a united political party (Zanu PF) and end ethnic violence which had marred the country in the early

1980s.

“Most Zimbabweans would agree with me when I say that my father chose the path that many would not have taken if they were in his shoes. Most would have wanted him to fight with government forces in the era 1983 to 1987 when more than 20 000 innocent civilians were butchered by the Fifth Brigade in Matabeleland, Midlands, and Masvingo areas,” Sibangilizwe said at the commemorations of the 22nd anniversary of the late VP’s death.

“He (Nkomo) rightfully chose to make peace and it is this peace that we continue to enjoy to this day, thanks to his sacrifice. Some might not be happy today for a reason or another. But I believe that he made a wise decision of immense benefit to this nation.”

Sibangilizwe claimed the current leadership in the country was “corrupt and excitable”.

“The situation in Zimbabwe today has left me wondering whether those in the corridors of power are really listening to the advice and value propositions on how to get to a better Zimbabwe that ubaba (my father) bequeathed to them at the time of his death,” he said.

Sibangilizwe said his father was instrumental in developing projects such as the Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project and Ekusileni Medical Centre.

“Most of these projects have become a subject of political campaigns each time an election in Zimbabwe beckons. As we commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the passing on of ubaba, I implore every Zimbabwean to look back and ask whether we have been true to ourselves in contributing to his dreams and those of other well-meaning Zimbabweans.”

Sibangilizwe is contesting the Zapu leadership.

Follow Silas on Twitter @silasnkala

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw