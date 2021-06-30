Hockey team seeks funding

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

Zimbabwe Under-21 women’s hockey team coach Tendayi Maredza has bemoaned lack of funds in the sport as they prepare for a trip to Namibia for the Africa Cup next month.

He said that they were finding it difficult to get corporate support with many companies grappling with the effects of COVID-19.

“The biggest challenge just like any sport in Zimbabwe is lack of finances. Players have to pay to practice and also pay for the facilities. Right now we have to fund-raise money to go for the tournament and on top of that most corporates are also struggling to provide funding due to the corona-virus pandemic,” Maredza said.

Despite the problems with finances the team have continued preparations and feel they will be ready to offer a good challenge in Namibia.

They however, await permission to continue with group training after sporting activities were put on hold by the government.

“The preparations started last year, we had a squad of 40 players which was cut to down to the final 18. We were good until the recent suspension of all contact sports which stopped our progress. We have since applied to the Sports Recreation Commission (SRC) and we are waiting for the approval so that we can get back on the actual training and finish off our preparations,” he said.

“For now it is what it is and it’s a tough situation for most people worldwide. We just have to stay positive and hope for the best.”

He is confident that he has put together a strong squad that contains players with good experience.

“We have a strong squad with lots of experience as we have players who have played for the national women’s team at the last Olympic qualifiers and those that went to Argentina for Junior Olympics in 2018. So, we have experience within the team and we have roped in new players and we are looking forward to the challenge,” Maredza .

Botswana, Kenya, Egypt, Nigeria, Zambia, South Africa are some of the countries who are taking part in the tournament with others are yet to confirm their participation.

Women’s U21 Squad

Alexei Terblanche, Courtney Lowe, Georgie Allardice, Harley Clark , Jenna Mathieson, Jorja Jones, Lillian Pope, Marisa Marques, Meecedes Beekes , Mufaro Mazambani, Mutsa Bera, Natalie Terblanche, Rumbidzai Zimuto, Simone Herbst, Taya Trivella, Tinodiwanashe Elijah, Tyla Falkenberg and Victoria Janda

Follow Magreth on Twitter@MagrethRuzvidzo

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw