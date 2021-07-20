Government defers farmers’ compensation

BY MELODY CHIKONO

GOVERNMENT has deferred the first payments for compensation of farmers who lost their land during the land reform programme in the early 2000s to July 2022.

Initially, government was supposed to begin compensate the affected white farmers in July this year after it agreed to pay them US$3. 5 billion soon after signing the Global Compensation Deed (GCD), which marked the turning point in restoration of trust and cooperation between the former white farm owners and government.

More to follow…

