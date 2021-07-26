Ex Caps coach Kwashi dies 

By Kevin Mapasure

Former Caps United coach Steve Kwashi has succumbed to covid 19 at his home in Harare this morning.

His son Fungai confirmed the death of his father saying that funeral arrangements are being made in line with the protocols regarding the disease.

“He passed on this morning and because it was due to covid we will not have gatherings. We are looking at burying him as soon as is possible in line with the guidelines,” he said.

His coaching career was cut shot following the accident which saw him go into a comma for months.

Kwashi suffered serious injuries following an accident in 2001 and and has lived with physical disability since then.

He led Caps United to the league title in 1996 with the team also sweeping a number of trophies under his guidance.

Kwashi was also team manager for Black Aces

