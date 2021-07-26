Chikwende encounters perfect lessons

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

WARRIORS striker Perfect Chikwende says his first six months at Simba SC has taught him a lot and has improved his game.

Chikwende acknowledges the need for him to pull up his socks having become a fringe player at the club despite showing a lot of promise on his arrival.

The former Bulawayo Chiefs hotshot signed a two-year contract early in January as Simba SC strengthened their arsenal for last campaign of the Caf Champions league group stage.

The 28-year-old captured the interest of the serial Tanzanian champions following a blistering display at FC Platinum where he scored twice for the Zimbabwean champions in the preliminary stages of the premier continental club competition.

And it was his performance against Simba at the National Sports Stadium on December 23 that triggered interest from the Tanzania giants who went on to beat Azam to the player’s signature.

Chikwende’s stint in Tanzania has not produced what was expected of him when he was signed and at some point, the club was reported to be considering loaning him back to FC Platinum.

“All is well at the club. Of course, I might not have played much, but I have learnt a lot from the experience and I think this had made me a better footballer going forward,” he told NewsDay Sport.

“I never lose hope so easily because where I came from motivates me to look ahead and keep working hard for a better future,” he said.

The likes of Luis Muquissone and Zambian Clatous Chama have been preferred ahead of him.

However, with another season and half remaining on his contract, the Gweru-born footballer is looking forward to reinvent himself in the next campaign.

“There is room for improvement and I hope to be at my best when we resume at the club. We will return soon for the pre-season to pick up from where we left.”