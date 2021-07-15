Angola to assume presidency of Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States

Angola is preparing to assume the presidency of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) in December 2022, the group’s secretary general Georges Rebelo Chikoti announced in Luanda.

The OACPS official was speaking to the press on Wednesday at the end of a meeting with the Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tete Antonio. Chikoti said that the meeting served to address the issues related to the preparation of the summit of heads of state and government scheduled for Dec. 6 to 9, 2022, during which Angola will assume the presidency of the organization.”We had been exchanging views on the preparations modalities, such as the technical modalities on how we are going to prepare the summit that will take place in 2022″, he said.

The OACPS, an organization made up of 79 member states, was created by the Georgetown Agreement in 1975.The organization was created to look towards sustainable development and poverty reduction in its member states, as well as their further integration into the world economy. – Xinhua

