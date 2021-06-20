Treasury commits $100m towards Siakobvu govt complex

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

WORK at Siakobvu Government Complex in Kariba have resumed following an injection of $100 million by Treasury.

The construction of the multi-storey complex was abandoned in 2003. It is expected to house all government departments upon completed.

It is also expected to shorten the distance that villagers in Kariba travel to seek essential services such as identity cards, birth and death certificates.

People are travelling more than 200km to access such services.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka yesterday confirmed that work on the complex had resumed.

“We are glad that after the visit to Siakobvu with Vice- President Constantino Chiwenga recently, we directed that work on the government complex should begin in earnest.

“I am happy to announce that, indeed, work has begun after Treasury committed $100 million towards the project,” Mliswa-Chikoka said.

She said Siakobvu had experienced under-development for several years.

“We are stepping in to ensure that we uplift such communities in the spirit of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1), which is anchored on making sure that every citizen is captured in the development agenda in order to achieve Vision 2030.

“The resumption of work is a commitment of government’s drive for devolution and decentralisation. We are excited, particularly that the on-going works are to be completed in this calendar year.”

