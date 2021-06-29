My music is now mature: Mzoe7

BY SHARON SIBINDI

BULAWAYO-BASED Afropop musician Mzobanzi “Mzoe7” Mlauzi says his music is now mature, and is now targetting global acceptance.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Mzoe7 said he wants his music to have a musical maturity and branding that will take him across the globe.

“My music is now mature, we have all elements that form a heavier sound that anyone can relate to. I have fused live instruments to my music especially the guitar with Shekina being key in all what I do,” he said.

“I am learning every day and I can safely say we have locked the sound. That is why even on live shows l now do them with a band. We have a perfect act going on and the fusion of digital music with live instruments itself is a great thing.”

Mzoe7 said feels he is in the right direction as the reception of his art has been positive as he crossover to capture different audiences.

“I feel people love the trend and the fusion that I have been bringing because they have been actually requesting more songs of that nature and it has cut across the whole country and abroad.

“Above all, we don’t stop upgrading and I want to also focus on partnerships and growing the Mzoe7 brand with cooperates,” he said.

“I am appealing to both the young and the older generation to be patient with their work, you can tell from where I started that there have been big time improvements.”

He said crossing over to different audiences has brought audience growth and his brand at large.

“My music is not vulgar and is mostly about life situations and feel-good songs to bring smiles on people’s faces,” he said.

“It also allows me to rub shoulders with cooperates and individuals who now understand music is a business and can be used in most of their avenues of marketing and brand alignment.”

