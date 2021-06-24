Manyuchi given greenlight to fight

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

WORLD Boxing Federation (WBF) champion Charles Manyuchi is confident of defending his title after he was given the greenlight to fight amid a COVID-19-induced ban on other sporting activities.

Manyuchi is set to defend his title in Masvingo on July 3.

All sporting activities were recently put on hold by the government following a surge in COVID-19 cases countrywide, before other codes were granted a special waiver.

Manyuchi is set to fight Muhammad Sebyala from Uganda.

Although most of the sport codes such as soccer, cricket, rugby, and golf among others have already been given waivers to resume activities, the disruption had already had an impact on their preparations.

Manyuchi said he is already geared to defend his title.

“When a hunter goes out hunting, he is always confident that he will bring something home and this is the feeling that I have,” he said.

Fellow boxers have been lamenting the suspension of tournaments with Delta Force Boxing Academy coach Clyde Musonda saying this would be a huge blow as pugilists in his stable are likely to lose their titles without even throwing a punch.

