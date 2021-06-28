Lupane student pens book

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

RISING author and a sociology student at Lupane State University (LSU) Promise Nkomo has penned a debut book, a short collection of metaphoric expressions titled I Dug My Own Grave.

It is available on online platforms such as GPL eBooks found in South Africa, United States of America and Heart Flames Readers( an online platform distributing company that assists writers to globally market their work online)in Bulawayo.

The 21-year-old rising author told NewsDay Life & Style that he approached GPL eBooks and Heart Flames Readers to help him publish the book online.

“I have not made many sales though it’s quite better than before I met the online companies, but the companies are promising, their marketing strategy will definitely help me,” he said.

“I feel encouraged to continue with what I do best. I am prepared to fight the challenges faced in the writing industry. I am ready to learn from other writers.”

Apart from being an author, Nkomo is the Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union Matabeleland North provincial secretary for ideology research and recruitment.

