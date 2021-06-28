ExQ, Nutty O out on $5 000 bail

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

CELEBRATED dancehall star Carrington Simbarashe “Nutty O” Chiwadza and urban groover Enock “ExQ” Munhenga were yesterday granted $5 000 bail each by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi following their arrest last week for possession of fake COVID-19 certificates.

The two artistes, who are facing fraud charges and are represented by Raymond Savanhu, were nabbed on Friday.

In granting them bail, the magistrate ruled that although they were facing a serious matter, the court had considered that they were first offenders and were not a flight risk.

As part of their bail conditions, the artistes were ordered to surrender their passports to the clerk of court and report once every week at Rhodesville Police Station.

The matter was remanded to July 19.

According to the State, the two artistes tendered fake COVID-19 certificates on arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport when they arrived from South Africa on June 8 this year.

It has emerged that they obtained the fake documents in South Africa to enable them to board the flight back home.

