Difficult to monitor players’ individual trainings: Mangwiro

Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro has said it will be difficult for him to monitor his players as they under go individual training regimes after government banned sporting events.

The Chibuku Super Cup had been going on for four weeks before government initially banned all sporting activities, but later on giving the greenlight to 24 codes.

Contact sports such as football and rugby remain banned and the Chibuku Super Cup has been thrown into disarray.

Mangwiro expressed disappointment over the halting of the competition, but said health and safety was more important.

He said he wanted to see his players maintaining their fitness levels in the hope that the game could be allowed to resume soon.

“We have since given players some individual training programmes that they have to religiously follow. It’s always difficult to effectively monitor them, but we just believe that they are highly responsible,” Mangwiro said.

“What is important is for them to stay in shape, I’m sure they are well aware of the importance of this. One just ought to be highly responsible for it to work out well.”

He noted that some of the progress that they had made in getting players fit would be lost during the period they would be inactive.

“If players are active one moment and become inactive the next it may cause some sprain and injuries and it’s something we don’t want. We were working with them towards getting them to full fitness and we were almost there, but now we have to abruptly stop,” Mangwiro added.

“Health and safety is our priority and we’ll play our part in ensuring that the call by government to try and curb the spread of the virus is in action.”

Captain Collins Dhuwa also stressed the importance of adhering to set programmes. He also bemoaned the effects of the ban on the game.

“As the captain of the team, my role now is to help my soldiers keep focused and not lose hope because I believe the games will come back very soon, so we need to have mental strength during this tough time,” he said.

“We previously endured almost a year and half without kicking a ball and I will keep communicating with each and every member of the team. I will urge them to keep doing individual training at home in order to keep ourselves

fit.”

Dhuwa said players would lose out on an opportunity to sell themselves to better leagues.

“The recent ban has affected us in so many ways because it will defeat all the hard work we had put in during the pre-season time and many opportunities of players marketing themselves to better leagues where scouts were watching our games on live broadcasts,” he said.

“Also, lack of playing time might end up taking away good form in some players which end up affecting them and also costing teams.”

