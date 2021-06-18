Byo police arrest 4 suspected robbers

BY NIZBERT MOYO

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested four suspected robbers, who have been terrorising motorists and breaking into their cars.

The suspects also face charges of possessing dangerous drugs.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrests.

He identified the suspects as Douglas Mahlekete (31) Austin Nyathi (35), Leonard Sibanda (41) and Bongani Sibanda (29), all of Nketa in Bulawayo.

“On June 15, police received a tip off to the effect that the four, who have been terrorising Bulawayo residents by breaking into their cars and stealing various properties have been seen at Sizinda butchery in Bulawayo,” Ncube said.

“Police swiftly reacted and managed to arrest the four accused. They searched them and found a sachet of crystal meth, a prohibited drug, a makeshift smoking pipe suspected to be used by criminals in lighting drugs. Mahlekete admitted being the one in possession of the drugs and committing similar offences in the city,” he said.

On arrest, Mahlekete implicated Nyathi, Sibanda and the other two accused, Tineyi Chigonda and Dominic Zulu, who are still on the run.

