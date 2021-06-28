Big send-off for Chidzambga

BY Kevin Mapasure

ZIMBABWE football legend Misheck “Scania” Chidzambga, who died last week, was buried in Mhondoro yesterday amid calls for recognition of former football stars by government.

Chidzambga died about two weeks after another soccer legend David Mandigora passed on, with government ignoring calls to declare him a national hero.

In his eulogy for Chidambga, Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu bemoaned lack of sports personalities’ recognition by the State.

He challenged Zifa to approach government for a piece of land where football heroes could be buried in order to preserve the history of the game.

Chidzambga, who died at 66, had battled with cancer for a year. He left behind a wife and two children.

He was the first national team captain to lift a piece of silverware for Zimbabwe before he scored another first by clinching the 2000 Cosafa Cup, this time as Warriors coach.

Zulu told a gathering that included top Air Force of Zimbabwe officials, former footballers and current coaches, that Chidzambga deserved to be buried at a place where his history could not be lost considering his immense contribution to the development of local football.

At one time, Chidzambga coached Air Force of Zimbabwe side, Chapungu United.

“What is painful at the moment is that our football legends are not being recognised,” Zulu lamented.

“Today, we bury Misheck here, but future generations will not know about him. Why can’t Zifa make a request to government so that we can get a piece of land where people like Misheck can be buried. He did a lot for this country in the game.

“I see people taking groceries to George Shaya’s house. That’s OK, but that’s not enough. Why not name at least a street after him so that his story can never be forgotten. Even the young players playing now they do not even know the history of our football. I asked my players the other day to tell me the first Zimbabwean player to go to Europe. They thought it was Moses Chunga. We need to recognise our legends.”

Zifa acting chief executive officer Xolisani Gwesela paid tribute to Chidzambga, saying the nation had lost one of the finest football brains.

Misheck’s elder brother Sunday, told NewsDay Sport that the family had lost a unifier.

“We are disheartened by the death of our brother who was also a soccer legend. Misheck was a unifier within the family and he was a straight talker. He was a key member within the family. He was a gentleman and very humble,” Sunday said.

“When it comes to sport, he played a huge role, especially for the Dynamos Club and the national team. He has departed with his soccer knowledge, but to those who were willing to learn, I think they got something from him.”

Sunday said his younger brother was diagnosed with cancer last year and underwent an operation to try and save his life.

“He was operated on last year after a lump was discovered. The idea was to later remove the lump, but after the latest test, whose results came on Wednesday, it was discovered that the lump had grown bigger and he passed on the same night,” he said.

