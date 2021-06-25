Bhobho thrilled with Simba move

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

Mighty Warriors midfielder Danai Bhobho has made a big move in her career after striking a deal with Tanzanian club, Simba Queens. The former Harare City midfielder said she is over the moon as the move is a huge step in her career.

“I’m really happy to be awarded such an opportunity in my life. It’s something that rarely comes in many people’s lives. And considering my age also, it’s really a miracle,” Bhobho said.

“I was just called by someone, I didn’t explain much and things were already sorted out.”

Bhobho, who is already in Tanzania, is preparing for upcoming competitions.

“I am already in Tanzania and we started training sessions last Friday. Everything is okay now at my new home and I’m also still familiarising with the environment. Tanzania is a bit hot, but with time I will adapt,” she said.

Bhobho is looking forward to playing for the national team in their next assignments.

“For the national team I am not yet sure, but I’ll just leave that to the coaches,” Bhobho said.

The Mighty Warriors team is set to compete in the 2022 Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in

October.

