7 courthouses closed due to COVID-19

BY VANESSA GUZHA/ NHAU MANGIRAZI

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) yesterday closed seven courthouses in COVID-19 hotspots after some members of staff tested positive to the respiratory disease.

JSC secretary Walter Chikwana said the courthouses had been closed for purposes of fumigation, testing of staff and contact tracing of all the people who may have come into contact with the affected staff members.

The COVID-19 positive cases were traced to magistrates courts in Chinhoyi, Karoi, Kariba, Bindura, Mt Darwin, Mutare and the High Court in Mutare.

“We are currently in the process of consulting with the Ministry of Health and Child Care on the way forward,” Chikwana said.

“Litigants and legal practitioners who may want to file any papers at these courts may get in touch with the registrar, resident magistrate, additional sheriff or assistant master on duty.”

There has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks in Kariba and Karoi and the two towns have been under localised lockdowns since June 12.

Yesterday, about 29 officials from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, Immigration and the Zimbabwe Republic Police tested positive to the virus at Chirundu Border Post.

Mashonaland West acting provincial medical director Gift Masocha said: “We are currently in Chirundu and today (Wednesday), we have tested 200 people so far among them Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, Zimbabwe Republic Police and Immigration.

“Out of these, 29 tested positive and will be in self-isolation.”

Chirundu falls under Hurungwe, a district currently under a two-week localised lockdown along with Kariba in Mashonaland West province.

