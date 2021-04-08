Williams shortlisted for top gong

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

ZIMBABWE Test cricket captain Sean Williams has been recognised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his exploits during the Afghanistan series in Abu Dhabi after he was shortlisted for the player of the month award for March.

The three-man nominees list also includes Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Indian Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Williams emerged man of the series when Zimbabwe faced Afghanistan in a historic maiden Test meeting between the two countries.

The 34-year-old all-rounder scored 264 runs at an average of 132 and took two wickets while he managed 45 runs with a strike rate of 128,57 in three T20Is against the same opponents. He made 105 in the first Test match which Zimbabwe won by 10 wickets inside two days.

In the second Test, Williams scored an unbeaten 151, although his side lost by six wickets.

Khan took 11 wickets as his team won the second Test against Zimbabwe and followed up with six wickets in the 3-0 T20I victory for his side to cap a fine tour with the ball.

Kumar played three ODIs against England where he took six wickets with an economy rate of 4,65, while he also played five T20Is against the English where he took four wickets with an economy rate of 6,38.

He was the standout bowler on either side in the white ball series between India and England.

In the women category, two Indians, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Punam Raut alongside Lizelle Lee of South Africa are in the running for the monthly award.

The ICC player of the month award is based on on-field performances and overall achievements during the period of that particular month.

This shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world.

The ICC Voting Academy comprises prominent members of the cricket family, including senior journalists, former players, broadcasters and some members of the ICC hall of fame.

Former Zimbabwe cricket star Mpumelelo Mbangwa and journalist Tristan Holme represent the country in the voting academy.

Meanwhile, the 2020/21 domestic T20 competition starts at Harare Sports Club in the capital tomorrow.

The tournament, which will be held behind closed doors, will see Mountaineers and Eagles clashing in the morning fixture, before Tuskers and Rhinos lock horns in the afternoon game.

On Sunday, Eagles will take on Tuskers in the first game of the day, before Rhinos entertain Southern Rocks, who will be playing their first match of the competition, in the afternoon.

The T20 tournament will end on Thursday next week, with the third-place play-off taking place first before the top two sides meet in the final at Old Hararians Sports Club.

