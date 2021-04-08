Safa to shortlist 3 for Bafana post

JOHANNESBURG — With two months to go before Bafana Bafana’s first 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match against Zimbabwe, Safa are desperate to have a coach to replace Molefi Ntseki, who was fired last week.

Bafana are set to start their Qatar 2022 qualifying campaign against neighbours Zimbabwe on June 8 in Harare, before welcoming Ghana the following week.

But the issue of the coach is yet to be finalised as they still have to shortlist three coaches first.

Yesterday, the technical committee met to study all the CVs the association received and will have to shortlist three coaches and send this list to the national executive committee (NEC), who will have a look at it before a decision is made.

The technical committee spent almost the whole day in a meeting as they were busy studying the CVs they had received.

A source said the CVs came from South Africa and around the world and the shortlist will be drawn up before the end of the week.

“They were supposed to cut the number to three yesterday, after they studied the CVs. The recommendations they will send to Safa and the association will come back to them and say this is the person we think will do the job,” the source said.

“This matter has to be sorted as soon as possible because we are playing Zimbabwe soon in our first match.”

Coaches like Benni McCarthy, Pitso Mosimane, Gavin Hunt, Eric Tinkler and Adel Amrouche have been tipped to take over at Bafana.

Former Africa Cup of Nations winner Herve Renard and Hugo Broos were previously linked with the post, but it is understood they will not be among those considered.

“Renard is out of the picture now. I don’t think he will be there. He has made it clear that he is not interested in coming here.”

Asked for a comment, Safa spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi said he could not say anything as the meeting had not ended while CEO Tebogo Motlanthe failed to return our calls after promising to do so.

— Sowetan

