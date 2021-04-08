Man steals company bank card, buys car

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A 38-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi man, who stole a Nedbank corporate automated teller machine (ATM) card and withdrew

$441 742 before purchasing a Honda Fit, was yesterday sent to jail by a Guruve magistrate.

Tafadzwa Gondwe pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa who sentenced him to an effective two-year jail term.

Prosecutor Albert Charewa told the court that on March 21, Madhuveko Mubaiwa (49), who is a treasurer at a private company, offered the convict a lift from Velvekia to Mvurwi.

The ATM card was beside the driver’s seat. Gondwe, who is a nephew to the complainant, knew the card’s private pin number.

He stole the card while disembarking from the car.

Mubaiwa proceeded to Harare and only discovered that the card was missing when he got to a tollgate.

On March 30, Mubaiwa was approached by his company’s chief finance officer with a bank statement which showed 17 withdrawals had been

made from the account.

The finance office demanded receipts for the transactions.

Mubaiwa filed a police report on April 2, leading to Gondwe’s arrest.

He confessed that he stole the card and withdrew the money.

Police managed to recover $189 000 and the Honda Fit.

