Chitown nurses attempt to sell COVID-19 cards

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

TWO nurses at Chitungwiza General Hospital yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Mhiti facing fraud charges after they allegedly stole COVID-19 vaccination cards and attempted to sell them.

Sekai Gabrile (46) and Shorai Sichori (38) were remanded in custody pending finalisation of their bail hearing.

Allegations were that Seke Clinic set up teams to vaccinate members of the community.

On February 21, the clinic received 2 000 vaccination cards from Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as certificates for people who would have received the jab.

It is alleged that Sichori took the vaccination cards and gave them to Gabrile with the intention to sell the cards to the public for US$25.

They were exposed after attempting to sell a fake vaccination card to a journalist.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to their arrest.

