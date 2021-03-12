Zim-born solicitor lands Warwickshire Law Society presidency

BY ARNOLD FANDISO

ZIMBABWE-BORN solicitor Andrew Nyamayaro has been appointed president of the Warwickshire Law Society in the United Kingdom for the year 2021 to 2022.

In a statement yesterday, Tann Law Solicitors said Nyamayaro would continue as the spokesperson of the Warwickshire Law Society as he was also voted to be the council member for Coventry and Warwickshire constituency in the National Law

Society.

They described the newly-elected Nyamayaro as an experienced solicitor, negotiator and litigator.

“He is a board member in various organisations. He has made keynote speeches to political parties, churches, human rights organisations and other various organisations. He has held voluntary positions including being a parent governor.”

Nyamayaro also holds a dual admission, being an admitted legal practitioner in Zimbabwe and a solicitor in England and Wales.

The Warwickshire Law Society is over 100 years old and represents and promotes over 500 solicitors, trainee solicitors and legal executives in Coventry and Warwickshire.

