We’ve weathered the storm: Swift

By Kerne Mackie

Swift Transport turns 75 years this month. The brand that has become synonymous with the distribution of freight of all sizes across Zimbabwe has reached an auspicious milestone which it will celebrate throughout the year.

Incorporated on March 16 1946, Swift Transport Services, started with just two depots in Harare and Bulawayo. The growth of both the fleet through the acquisition of other operators and the depot footprint has been a steady process over the last seven decades.

Swift’s roots from its inception 75 years ago have been in all aspects of transport. It has been Swift’s ability to move diverse freight of any size from all industries to destinations across the nation that has solidified its distinguished reputation not only with other operators, but its valued customers alike.

Swift has six service offerings, Swift Courier Express, Swift Express, Swift Freight, Swift Full Loads, Mutakuri Crop Transport and International Courier services through a sister brand SkyNet. Through these services, it manages an average of 1 500 consignments that it moves countrywide daily. Consignments range in size from an envelope, larger consolidated freight, to a full single drop load of 34 tonnes, moved to any destination in Zimbabwe.

This is without a doubt a large logistics and transport operation and for it to be streamlined and efficient, involves bringing together decades of experience and expertise in logistics, supply chain movement and freight storage and movement.

This has been especially true during the last year when the transporter took on an essential services role ensuring the much-needed emergency supplies ranging from personal protective equipment, medicines to foodstuffs were in stock for those not able to move due to lockdown and transport restrictions.

Swift also offers a convenient, cost effective door-to-door service for all — from business to business nationwide distribution, a parent sending a school trunk in time for boarding school, to an individual needing to send ahead a couple of boxes of catering supplies from Harare to a houseboat on Kariba, where the boxes are conveniently loaded before they arrive.

The Swift Transport history is long, it has weathered many internal and external transitions, from political and economic, to environmental and even a global pandemic. The Swift brand is dynamic, resilient and well respected. The operation is stable, secure and adaptable to fit different industry and business needs.

Listed under Unifreight Africa Limited on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange — Swift Transport has the largest depot network than any other transport operator in the country, a total of 35, strategically situated depots located in all major cities and towns throughout Zimbabwe.

This allows Swift to move its diverse range of cargo nationwide through this network and is able to guarantee delivery to all major destinations within 48 hours, with express and courier services delivered within 24 hours.

Rob Kuipers, CEO of Unifreight Africa Limited said: “It is a privilege and an honour to be part of the team that is seeing the Swift brand reach its 75th anniversary milestone, it is no mean feat in this day and age. It is remarkable to also note that the business continues to grow and diversify and even though I may not be around to witness it, I have every faith in the knowledge that it will celebrate 100 years in 2046. Swift is bigger than the sum total of its parts, it has a rich history and the pulse from the men and women who have built it and will continue to grow it and ensure its future. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many valued customers who have been part of this journey and who continue to support us. ”

Swift Transport is a proudly Zimbabwean operator. It looks forward to maintaining its position as a transport leader and the local hero delivering nationwide.

