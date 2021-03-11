Warriors call-up thrills ‘Mr Perfect’

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FORMER FC Platinum striker Perfect Chikwende has expressed delight in receiving his maiden call-up to the senior national football team for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers at the end of the month.

Zimbabwe travel to Botswana on March 25 for the penultimate Group H qualifier before concluding their campaign with a home match against Zambia four days later.

Chikwende, who plays for Tanzania club Simba SC, was one of the four players called this week to fill the gaps in the squad following the withdrawal of many Europe-based players, including regulars Marvelous Nakamba, Tino Kadewere and Tendayi Darikwa.

Others who have been called up as replacements are Last Jesi, Kelvin Moyo and Takudzwa Chimwemwe.

The 27-year-old Chikwende, who rose to prominence after a spectacular show for FC Platinum in the Caf Champions League, has vowed to prove his worth if thrown into the fray in the two crucial qualifiers.

“I am happy (to be called up) because it’s every player’s dream to be in the national team. I was waiting for this, I will do my best to make my nation proud,” Chikwende said.

Chikwende’s inclusion could turn out to be a worthy gamble for Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušic considering the player’s recent exploits on the African safari.

Chikwende was a shining beacon in FC Platinum’s otherwise beleaguered Champions League campaign, a performance that forced Simba SC to fork out a reported US$50 000 cheque for his signature.

As expected, he established himself well at the Tanzanian club and he will be aiming for the same good fortunes in the Warriors’ green and golden colours.

Zimbabwe are seeking at least four points in the remaining two qualifiers to be sure of qualifying for the Afcon finals set for Cameroon next year.

However, their chances have been hampered by the withdrawal of some of the regular players from the squad, including the team’s poster boy Kadewere and some of the European-based stars.

United Kingdom-based Warriors are doubtful for the match because of the tough COVID-19 regulations that have been enforced by the British government on travellers.

The island nation has put 33 countries which they deem high-risk areas in terms of coronavirus variants under a red list and Zimbabwe is among them.

UK authorities want all those returning from the red-listed countries to be quarantined for 10 days at the airport on their return.

Most clubs have said they are not comfortable with this arrangement as that would mean that their players will miss some league matches if they get quarantined on their return.

Aston Villa have already stated that they will not release Nakamba.

Fifa have said clubs are not obliged to release players.

Other UK-based Warriors players named in the provisional squad who are set to be affected by the restrictions are Darikwa, Jordan Zemura, David Moyo, the returning Admiral Muskwe and former Everton defender Brendan Galloway.

Kadewere has also been blocked by his French Ligue 1 side Lyon from travelling to Zimbabwe. There are fears that other European clubs could follow suit in blocking the Zimbabwean players for the two Afcon qualifiers.

Marshall Munetsi, who also plays in France for Reims, is yet to confirm his availability.

The good news is that KAS Eupen has agreed to release captain Knowledge Musona for the two matches.

Compounding the Warriors situation ahead of the two matches are injuries to some key men.

Talisman Khama Billiat is still recuperating from a broken leg, while Prince Dube, Kuda Mahachi and Terrence Dzvukamanja are also nursing injuries.

Zimbabwe are in second position in Group H with five points, behind Algeria, who have already qualified after amassing 10 points.

With the top two teams from each group set to qualify to the Afcon finals, the Warriors will book their place if they beat Botswana and Zambia fail to beat Algeria on the same day.

Botswana are on four points, while Zambia anchor the group with just three points.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw