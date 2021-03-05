Veld fires remain a challenge: Minister

BY VANESSA GONYE

ENVIRONMENT minister Mangaliso Ndlovu yesterday said African environments are greatly affected by pressing challenges including loss of biodiversity, climate change, desertification, deforestation, land degradation, endangered biodiversity and poor waste management.

Ndlovu said this in a speech to mark Africa Environment Day.

“We have made great strides in championing the Green Belt Movement which was started by Wangari Mathaai, who initiated the planting of 30 million trees across Kenya in a bid to curb the rampant effects of deforestation.

“My ministry through the Forestry Commission has managed to plant more than 100 million trees over the past decade from 2010 to 2020, an initiative that will go a long way in maintaining and restoring forest cover, and enhance community livelihoods,” Ndlovu said.

He said it was vital to consider environmental impacts of waste accumulation in the environment, and devise means to end them.

Ndlovu lamented the damage caused by veld fires.

“They remain another nagging environmental challenge, often resulting in loss of lives, property and the environment every year; but I am happy to say in 2020 the country realized a 38% reduction in land lost to veld fires.”

He said this year the country is targeting a 25% reduction in area destroyed by veld fires.

The Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (Zela) in a statement said the challenges affecting the environment sector had affected its ability to fulfil its potential in economic development and provision of environmental services.

“As we commemorate the day, we must take time to reflect on the importance of a comprehensive legal and policy framework as an instrument towards the realization of sustainable utilisation and management of natural resources.

“The recognition of the forestry sector as an important economic hub in Zimbabwe should also see the country taking a sustainable forest management approach in the preservation of this ecosystem,” Zela said.

