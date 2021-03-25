Stage set for Nama legends awards

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTERS

LOCAL arts mother body, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (Nacz), has released a star-studied line-up of seven foreign artistes who are set to perform at the virtual National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) Legends Awards ceremony set for tomorrow.

In the absence of the traditional annual Nama awards, that have been sunk under COVID-19 pandemic, Nacz has resorted to honour 40 legends in the showbiz virtually in line with the COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings.

The Nama awards, established through an Act of Parliament in 1985, recognise and reward outstanding excellence in creativity and talent within the creative sector.

Seven local artistes who are based in different countries — Bekezela (South Africa), Brian Nhira and Cindy Munyavi (United States of America), Sani Makhalima (Australia), Tina Masawi (Spain), Vimbai Zimuto (Netherlands) and Vusa Mkhaya (Austria), have combined their voices on the track titled Big Diaspora Collaboration.

Norway-based Zimbabwean songbird Sibusiswe “Busi” Ncube is also among performers alongside local rising stars who include Tamy Moyo, Anita Jackson, Tariro neGitare, Nutty O, Poptain, Sylent Nqo, DJ Tamuka, Mzoe 7, Jose Sax and EXQ.

In a statement on behalf of the event organisers, Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation’s director Tinashe Kitchen said one of the Nama mandates was to expose Zimbabwean talent to the

world.

“This Big Diaspora Collaboration that will see seven artistes in different countries of the world coming together on one track serves to herald Zimbabwe’s dominance beyond our borders,” he said.

“Our aim with this performance is to celebrate our artistes who are waving the Zimbabwean flag high all over the world. Just like the legends we honour this year, they continue to inspire and make us proud to be Zimbabwean through their art and majesty.”

Nama’s executive producer and Jacaranda spokesperson Napoleon Nyanhi said: “We have exported a lot of brilliant talent as a nation and at Nama we will celebrate with some of our best musical exports.”

The awards ceremony to be held under the theme Our Legacy, Our Pride will be beamed live on ZBC TV, ZTN, Facebook page, and NAMAtv YouTube channel.

