St George’s College hosts its first Virtual Interhouse Cross-Country competition

Sport has always been an integral part of the lives of the St George’s College students as shown by the numerous prominent alumni athletes to come out of the school. These include the likes of Brian Dzingai, who placed second after Usain Bolt in the 200m race that took place in the 2008 Olympics held in Beijing.

On the 27th of February, St George’s College held its annual cross-country event virtually whilst celebrating its 125th Anniversary. This inaugural event was a resounding success with almost 1700 participants from 11 countries around the world.

College families and supporters were dotted around the globe including countries such as South Africa, Ethiopia, South Korea, United Kingdom and Tanzania.

The annual Interhouse Cross-country event ordinarily takes place on the school campus during the first term.

However, St George’s College students found appropriate running routes in their respective areas and countries that allowed them to safely train for and participate in the run. All participants managed to comply with the various lockdown restrictions they were under.

Celebratory photographs and videos were sent in to the school’s Marketing Department and shared on the various College social media platforms as runs were completed throughout the day creating a festive and memorable mood.

The response to the announcement of the competition was overwhelmingly positive illustrating the desire of the College family to commemorate their 125th anniversary which is being run under the theme “celebrating faith, family and action”.

Students began their preparations for the event weeks before the day with several challenge videos going out from the headmaster, parents and old boys. The College Sports Department was heavily involved throughout the process virtually coaching the students ahead of the race.

The results from all participants were submitted via various running apps and staff were recorded and analysed by the College Sports Department and IT team.

Prizes will be presented to the students, families and friends via a virtual prize-giving ceremony to be held on Saturday 13th March at 10.00 am. This will be live-streamed on the College’s Facebook page, St George’s College, Harare, Zimbabwe. The top runners will receive prizes including smartwatches, meal vouchers and gym memberships. Various sponsors came on board to make the event a success.

