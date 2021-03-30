Spotlight on state of the planet

ON Saturday March 27, Earth Hour, one of the largest global grassroots movements for the environment, will virtually bring together millions of businesses and leaders from around the world to shine a spotlight on the urgent need to address nature loss and climate ON Saturday March 27 , Earth Hour, one of the largest global grassroots movements for the environment, will virtually bring together millions of businesses and leaders from around the world to shine a spotlight on the urgent need to address nature loss and climate With evidence pointing towards a close link between nature’s destruction and rising incidences of infectious disease outbreaks like COVID-19, Earth Hour 2021 will unite people online to speak up for nature.

In Zimbabwe, Earth Hour will be commemorated virtually on Saturday between 11am and 12midday. It comes ahead of key moments when world leaders will take critical decisions on nature, climate change and sustainable development, setting the course of our future.

Says World Wide Fund for Nature Zimbabwe country director, Enos Shumba: “This year world leaders will be making very important decisions about the planet. The decisions they make will affect us for a long to come.

We should be able to speak out and raise issues about our nature so that these are taken into account when world leaders discuss. For Zimbabwe, most indicators in terms of nature are on the downward spiral. This year’s theme, Speak Up for Nature, is critical for Zimbabwe as we need to talk about ways to save our nature.

We realise that nature and people are intricately linked in terms of their survival. It is, therefore, important to raise awareness amongst ourselves to ensure Zimbabwe preserves its biodiversity.”

