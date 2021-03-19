Salvation has always been the grand plan

BY ERASMUS MAKARIMAYI

GOD the Creator who is now our Father is all-knowing. Out of His foreknowledge, He instituted salvation for fallen humanity by the preaching of the Gospel of Christ. He prepared aforetime the Grace of God, the Good News of Jesus Christ or His Glad Tidings to gather all His people into one in Christ.

This message of Christ presents salvation by grace through faith not of works, but by the finished/accomplished work of Jesus Christ. We can further say it is unearned, undeserved, unmerited and humanly unattainable favour.

This gospel shows how from before time, God had humanity’s redemption on paper so to say.

The sacrificial death, burial, resurrection, ascension and sitting on high of Christ Jesus wasn’t a hastily arranged stop gap measure.

Though not carried out before, in eternal records it shows it was a concluded agenda. Revelation 13:8 points out, “And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.”

I want the part which reads, “slain from the foundation of the world.”

Although the actual event happened in time, eternity had settled it. This also adds impetus to the seriousness of salvation.

God is love whose love went ahead and solicited our freedom from sin.

While the devil was celebrating assuming that he had killed the main hurdle of destruction of Christianity, it didn’t dawn on him that the opposite was happening. What he saw as victory, was his fall and humiliation.

1 Corinthians 2:7-8, AMP, hammer it, “[7] But rather what we are setting forth is a wisdom of God once hidden [from the human understanding] and now revealed to us by God — [that wisdom] which God devised and decreed before the ages for our glorification [to lift us into the glory of His presence]. [8] None of the rulers of this age or world perceived and recognized and understood this, for if they had, they would never have crucified the Lord of glory.”

Salvation was and is the heartbeat of God. In types and shadows of the Old Testament, we are told in the revelation of Scriptures that the glorious light of salvation shone out of darkness.

2 Corinthians 4:6, point out, “For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.”

This is what we read in Genesis 1:2-3, “[2] And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters. [3] And God said, Let there be light: and there was light.”

This light speaks of our deliverance from the shackles of darkness.

As a Bible reader, you know that this light in Genesis 3 isn’t our solar system which came on the fourth day.

John speaks of this light pointing to Jesus. John 1:4, reads, “In him was life; and the life was the light of men.”

We are told earlier that in the beginning was the Word and that the Word was with God.

Throughout the pages of the Bible we see this light. Isaiah 60:1-3, has this to say, “[1] Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the Lord is risen upon thee. [2] For, behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the people: but the Lord shall arise upon thee, and his glory shall be seen upon thee. [3] And the Gentiles shall come to thy light, and kings to the brightness of thy rising.”

This the light of the glorious Gospel. I have said several times that don’t read the Bible looking for money, wealth and riches, you miss it.

The Bible warns us that the devil or the ruler of this world is busy shielding away the message of salvation from the world. 2 Corinthians 4:4, states, “In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.”

Salvation has always been God’s grand plan. Apostle Paul puts it this way in 1 Timothy 2:3-4, “[3] For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour; [4] Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.”

It is all about saving souls. As you go through this platform, even if you are going through affliction (which I command in Jesus’ name to cease) or penetrating pain in the heart, never forget to share or just pass over to someone and ignite celebration in heaven.

Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, to the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen.

Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

All Bible quotations are from the King James Version unless otherwise stated.

