Parents accuse Sizane High of unilaterally raising fees

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

DISGRUNTLED parents of pupils at Sizane High School in Bulawayo have accused authorities of increasing fees without consulting them.

School authorities are not allowed to hike fees without consulting parents and obtaining government approval.

The African Methodist Episcopal Church-run school reportedly failed to consult parents when fees were increased.

Parents said they used to pay the equivalent of US$43 per term but the school authorities increased the fees to the equivalent of US$230, which they said was not affordable.

“We were not consulted. These people just imposed the school fees without consulting us,” said one parent.

According to a letter dated March 1, 2021 signed by Sizane headmistress Deborah Manyoba, Forms 1 to 4 students are supposed to pay $20 000 per term, while Lower and Upper Sixth Arts and Commercial students will fork out $22 200, with Lower and Upper Sixth Science students paying $22 400.

Chairperson of the board of governors at the school, Phillip Gava, however, said everything was done above board.

“A meeting was called and the majority of the parents voted in favour of the proposed fees.

“All the procedures were then taken to the Primary and Secondary Education ministry for approval,” he said.

Schools are set to reopen this month in two phases, starting with the three examination classes (Grade Seven, Forms Four and Six) on Monday next week, and the rest on March 22.

