New Examinations framework for exam classes

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education will be introducing a new examination model which will include marks for student continuous assessments and final examination marks.

The new model to be implemented by the ministry in conjunction with the Zimbabwe School Examination Council (Zimsec) will only apply to examination classes which include Grade 7, Form 4 and Upper Six.

The framework will assess the student’s different abilities including knowledge, skills, abilities, values and other achievements in class, which will be incorporated into the final examination marks.

It will also take into cognisance of students’ talent, and consider factors such as gender, disability, socio-economic status, use of information communication technology (ICT), and the Ubuntu/Unhu philosophy.

Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said the new framework will be implemented.

“Continuous assessment is on-going,” Ndoro curtly said in response to NewsDay’s questions.

