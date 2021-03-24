Miss Pan African queen aims high

BY RATIDZO GOBA

NEWLY-CROWNED Miss Pan African 2020/21 queen Gamuchirai Munyoro (20) yesterday said she would market Zimbabwe at international fora as she eyes participation at prestigious pageants.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, the Harare-based model said her wish was to put the country’s pageantry on the international map.

“I would like to keep representing my country to even bigger pageants such as Miss International so that the world comes to know that Zimbabwe has so much to offer in terms of modelling,” she said.

“To all my fellow queens who wish to follow my footsteps, I want you to know that you are already queens. Hard work pays off if you set your goals and start acting upon them. It won’t be an easy road, but you have to stay determined and keep persevering.”

Munyoro is a freelance model who launched her career in

2019.

The following year, she became the first runner-up at the Miss Zimbabwe Grand pageant and, as a result, she was named Miss Pan African Queen Zimbabwe.

She said she was honoured to have popular model Pauline Marere as her coach.

