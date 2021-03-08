Man trampled by stray elephant

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

A Chivhu man is battling for his life after he was trampled on by a stray elephant on Sunday midnight while walking home.

Talent Shara (40) from Tsaurai Village under headman Mudavanhu, in Chief Chivese’s area was rushed to Murambinda General Hospital after sustaining life threatening injuries.

Mashonaland East police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza has warned villagers against gallivanting in the locality until the responsible authorities have located the animal.

Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said rangers were on the ground searching for the elephant.

Last year, Zimparks gunned down another stray elephant in the same area after it had destroyed crops in people’s fields.

