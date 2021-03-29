Man kills mother (89), uncle (87) over witchcraft

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

POLICE in Murewa, Mashonaland East province, have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly murdered his biological mother and uncle on Monday last week after accusing them of practising witchcraft.

Denford Nyamande (35), of Marumisa village under Chief Mangwende, is on the run following the death of Angella Bhunu and her brother Felix Taonana Chiodza, whom he allegedly axed to death.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident.

“Police in Murewa are looking for a man who is suspected to be behind the double murder of his mother and uncle over allegations of practising witchcraft. The deceased were brother and sister and were staying at different homesteads in different villages while the suspect is Bhunu’s son,” he said.

It is alleged that on an unknown date, the suspect and his brother, Daniel Nyamande, had a misunderstanding with the now-deceased persons, accusing them of practising witchcraft which was causing them to suffer.

The suspect reportedly went on to threaten the duo with death before the matter was resolved in January this year by the village head.

Allegations were that on March 22 at around midday, Bhunu went to her place of residence from a neighbour’s homestead. She lived alone.

At around 5pm, Bhunu’s daughter-in-law, Evermore Nechiridza (57), went to her (Bhunu)’s homestead to give her supper.

On arrival at the homestead, she called out the deceased several times, but there was no response.

She then opened the door and discovered her mother-in-law lying lifeless on the floor. She was covered with a blanket in a pool of blood.

Nechiridza informed the deceased’s uncle, Noah Madise (74), to advise Chiodza that she had found his sister dead at her homestead.

At around 7pm, Madise went to Chiodza’s homestead to relay the death message and on opening the door, he discovered Chiodza lying dead with blood stains on his shirt and floor.

Madise informed other villagers and immediately filed a police report.

Follow Jairos on Twitter @jairossaunyama

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw