Man bashes cheating wife, commits suicide

A MADZIWA man ran amok and assaulted his wife over alleged infidelity before commiting suicide.

Mashonaland Central police acting spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed that Max Chauke killed himself after his wife, Tendai Mhlanga, whom he had beaten up on allegations of infidelity, had filed physical abuse and malicious damage to property charges.

“On February 25 at around 9am, the two had a misunderstanding over infidelity issues, which led to Chauke assaulting his wife and a report was filed at Mt Darwin police,” he said.

On the morning of February 26, Mhlanga fled and sought refuge at her relatives’ place in a nearby village.

Upon her return, she discovered that her bedroom was razed down, but Chauke was nowhere to be found.

Chauke’s lifeless body was later discovered by the couple’s 17-year-old daughter while on her way to fetch water from a borehole.

A bottle of suspected poison was recovered from his pocket.

