Lunga tipped for SA ‘Big 3’ success

BY FORTUNE MBELE

FORMER Zimbabwe international midfielder Robson Muchichwa says Warriors leftback Devine Lunga can easily adapt and shine at any of South Africa’s premier league big three clubs — Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

“He (Lunga) has taken the same route that I took — of starting far from the madding crowd at a smaller club like Golden Arrows — before coming to Gauteng. He has familiarised himself with South African football to play for any team in the league. In leaving Arrows for Gauteng, there will be no shock for him because he won’t be going to a place where he will see anything that he doesn’t know. He has adjusted well to the league and with his qualities he can now go and excel at a bigger club,” Muchichwa said.

Muchichwa, a Kaizer Chiefs legend, joined Amakhosi in 1997 from little QwaQwa Stars and speaks highly of his fellow countryman Lunga.

Like Muchichwa, Lunga grew up in the sprawling suburb of Pelandaba in Bulawayo.

“The most important aspect about his game is that he is a team player. This is what counts in the modern game, especially at a club like Sundowns. He is that type of a player who will thrive in the environment that Sundowns will provide. To be able to be incorporated at clubs like Sundowns, you must be a team player and that is a quality that is underestimated a lot of the times,” Muchichwa said.

He added: “I have no doubt that he will fit at Sundowns, but then he needs to work harder because at Sundowns you must always stay on top of your game to stay relevant. In terms of work rate, I have no doubt about him. He just needs to adjust to the tactical elements that come with playing for Sundowns. Otherwise, we are talking of a national team quality player.”

Lunga is rated as one of the best leftbacks in the DStv Premier Soccer League. A product of Mpopoma-based Ajax Hotspurs where he played junior football, Lunga joined Golden Arrows from Chicken Inn in 2018. He plays alongside Knox Mutizwa and Danny Phiri at Arrows.

