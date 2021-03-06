Land baron Mabamba dies in remand prison

By Moses Matenga

INCARCERATED suspected Chitungwiza land baron and former Zanu PF councillor Fredrick Mabamba has died.

Mabamba reportedly collapsed yesterday while in remand prison before he was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Information secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana confirmed Mabamba’s death on his Twitter handle.

The former deputy mayor was arrested last month as part of a blitz by the President Emmerson Mnangagwa administration on land barons.

Mabamba was facing charges of allegedly illegally parcelling out more than 2 000 residential stands on State land in Chitungwiza during the time he was deputy mayor for the town.

On Wednesday, Special Anti-Corruption Commission investigators arrested Gweru land developer Smelly Dube on similar charges.

She was arrested while in hospital over an undisclosed ailment.

