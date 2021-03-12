Katsande among Zim’s finest exports to Chiefs

As Willard Katsande celebrates 10 years in the colours of Kaizer Chiefs, Soccer Laduma takes a trip down memory lane to see who are the best Zimbabwean players to have represented Amakhosi in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era.

Over the years, Amakhosi have brought in quite a number of players from Zimbabwe and a few that stand out include former PSL player of the season Tinashe Nengomasha and the deadly Knowledge Musona, who is now playing in Belgium.

Katsande is another who has done extremely well for Amakhosi, while Onismor Bhasera had a solid two years with the Soweto giants before making a move to England.

Katsande joined Amakhosi in 2011 from Ajax Cape Town and made his debut in the MTN8 final as a rightback, which Amakhosi lost to Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.

Vladimir Vermezovic was the coach at the back, but it was under the tutelage of Stuart Baxter where the hard-working midfielder really took his game to the next level.

He went from being a midfielder who would get yellow cards regularly from mistimed challenges to a player who spent less time getting his name into the referee’s book.

His best seasons with Amakhosi were arguably during Baxter’s three years at Chiefs, but he remained a key component even after the former Bafana Bafana mentor left Naturena, going on to captain the side on a number of occasions, under different coaches.

The 35-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and it remains to be seen if Amakhosi will keep one of their longest-serving players. -Laduma

