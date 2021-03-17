I miss my daddy: Ammara Brown

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

March holds great memories for music fanatics as death robbed the arts industry and the nation at large of one of its great icons, Andy Brown , whose music will continue to impact the lives of many due to its rich lyrics.

Tuesday marked the ninth anniversary of Andy Brown’s death. The legendary singer and guitarist succumbed to pneumonia on March 16, 2012, a day after his 50th birthday.

Known to many as Andy Brown, the singer was born Cadia Shoko on March 15, 1962 in Mberengwa to a German father and a Zimbabwean mother, Zvondiwe Ncube.

Her daughter, Ammara yesterday told NewsDay Life & Style that she missed the spirit of her daddy.

“I miss the essence of my father’s strength, and his cooking. I can hear his laugh clear as day. I miss the artistic freedom he inspired,” she said.

“The feeling of his guitar wailing in ways that towered over our souls. There will never be another.”

His death shocked many and brought many musicians together to pay their last respects to the celebrated artiste famed for his hits such as Tichangoshaina, Mapurisa and Ndoita Zindoga Ini.

Andy Brown, who started singing at a tender age, was one of the founder members of Ilanga, the popular group that had talented musicians in the mould of Busi Dube, the late Adam Chisvo, Don Gumbo and Dick Chingaira, popularly known as Cde Chinx.

Andy Brown left Ilanga in 1988 to form his own group The Storm. He, however, relocated to South Africa where he joined the group We Three and penned all the songs for one of its albums.

While in South Africa, Andy Brown also played as a session musician for several artistes, among them the famous reggae star, Jambo.

In 1995, he returned to Zimbabwe and recorded the album Gondwanaland which became a hit with songs such as Tichangoshaina and Ndoita Zindoga Ini.

Andy Brown was also part of the More Fire Crew which recorded several Chimurenga songs, some of which included a cover version of the song Mbuya Nehanda Kufa Vachitaura.

He was once married to the late mbira queen Chiwoniso Maraire, but at the time of his death, he was married to Nadine Brown.

In honour of his composing prowess, Andy Brown’s song, Tomato Sauce charted at position five on South Africa’s Radio Metro a week after being played on air in South Africa.

While Andy Brown died without receiving an award, he was, however, honoured posthumously in 2017 with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Masvingo Music Awards. Although Ammara has followed in her father’s footsteps, she is unlikely to match the prowess he exhibited.

