Devolution relevant for government to deliver

THE 2013 Constitution recognises that a government that is too centralised, operating largely out of Harare, is less likely to be truly democratic and accountable and will certainly be less efficient and responsive to the specific needs of communities at a local level.

Devolution is especially relevant when it comes to the delivery of government-funded social services (such as health, education and sanitation) and economic activities (including job creation and tourism) that affect the day-to-day lives of ordinary people.

Section 264 clearly states that: “Whenever appropriate, governmental powers and responsibilities must be devolved to provincial and metropolitan councils and local authorities which are competent to carry out those responsibilities efficiently and effectively.”

So, what’s the problem?

Well it’s already been eight years since the Constitution came into effect and we are still debating how to go about implementing this section. Chapter 14 (incorporating sections 264-273) is also affected by the Constitutional Amendments Bill 2 which would seek to change the composition of provincial and metropolitan councils. While some of the changes (like removing MPs from provincial councils) might not be problematic in themselves, the amendments have been criticised for being piecemeal attempts at truly effective devolution without careful planning and debate to ensure that any changes actually benefit the people these local government structures should be serving. Anon

