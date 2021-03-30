COVID-19 third wave loading

HEALTH stakeholders have warned that the COVID-19 third wave is imminent given the prevailing situation with damning evidence that the country is ill prepared.

With the Easter holidays only a week away, the situation is bound to worsen and statistics will go up.

Government has said it will upscale surveillance and other control measures to curb a possible spike in COVID-19 transmissions during the Easter holidays.



VIEW FULL SUPPLEMENT HERE

Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said there was a likelihood of increased human traffic which posed a huge risk of increased

transmission of the disease.

“In that regard, the Ministry of Health and Child Care is strengthening surveillance, case management and risk communication and community engagement in anticipation of the Easter holidays. Special attention will be accorded to ports of entry and exit,” she said.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw