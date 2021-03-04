Corruption at Chirumhanzu RDC alarming

CORRUPTION in Zimbabwe is best explained by the lack of development across all social and economic strata. Zimbabwe is endowed with wealth which if well-exploited, very few if any people will be said to be living in poverty.

Think of the different minerals which form the bedrock for current foreign currency earnings.

Most economies in the world are driven by the land resource.

Some countries, especially in Africa, continue to wallow in poverty not because there are no resources to propel their economic advancement.

It is because corruption has been officialised by those in positions of authority to the extent that the gap between the haves and have nots is widening everyday.

At Chirumhanzu Rural District Council, those who are in influential positions have grabbed most of the housing and business stands which they are holding onto for speculative purposes.

Senior council officers own business stands and one wonders how much these people are paid?

Most business stands in Mvuma were sold for a pittance, at a price as low as US$600 in 2017.

The worrying thing is that there is no meaningful development taking place at the warehoused stands.

But had they been bought by people with money, a lot more business activities would be taking place, with so many people having been employed.

I am sure it is not just Chirumhanzu which is corrupt and stalling or stifling social and economic development, I am convinced all councils, including urban ones are afflicted by the same corrupt practices.

Who can enlighten the people of Chirumhanzu that they are poor not because they lack, but because of corruption.

I feel time is up for people to speak out against corruption which is making most people poor.

I wish an audit could be conducted at Chirumhanzu RDC to find out who owns business and residential stands not just in Mvuma, but in the whole district where social and economic amenities have been established, but there is no meaningful development taking place.

The media must sniff this rot out and provide evidence of the shenanigans at Chirumhanzu RDC and other councils so as to restore normalcy in local authorities.

How can we talk about Zimbabwe becoming a middle-income or developed economy if people who are supposed to facilitate socio-economic development are the ones who are stifling it?

Zimbabwe must remodel her socio-economic development strategy, leaving no room for corruption.

Concerned

