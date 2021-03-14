ChiTown to introduce vehicle levy

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

THE Chitungwiza Municipality is considering introducing a vehicle levy following the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara)’s delays in disbursing road funds.

The levy, which will be 30% of Zinara motor vehicle licence fees will be collected from motorists through a joint operation by Chitungwiza Municipality and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko told NewsDay yesterday that after the council failed to receive road funds from Zinara, a vehicle levy would be introduced to cover that gap.

“Zinara is not disbursing funds on time and we are not getting enough. We were supposed to get $3,7 million but we got $3,4 million in September when the value of that money had already been eroded. Chitungwiza has more than 30 000 cars, but we were given so little. The poor state of our roads is caused by late and paltry disbursement of funds by Zinara,” Maiko said.

“We, therefore, decided to introduce a vehicle levy which is going to be 30% of the Zinara licence fees. We will have licence disks and we are working on a formula on how to collect it from motorists. It’s a measure we took after realising that our roads are becoming death traps. So, don’t be surprised to see our council officers on the roads implementing the joint operation with the ZRP.”

He said licensing of vehicles should revert to local authorities.

“Long back, vehicle licences were paid to local authorities and in turn councils could maintain and upgrade roads. However, ever since the function was given to Zinara, disbursement of funds to us doesn’t happen on time,” he said.

Chitungwiza Residents Trust director Alice Kuvheya said the move would mean double taxation of motorists.

“This would be double taxation and where will that money come from? Instead, we should advocate for devolution,” she said.

Chitungwiza and Manyame Rural Residents Association board secretary Brighton Mazhindu said consultations should be done before enforcement of the levy.

