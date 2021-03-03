3 Odzi men up for murder

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

THREE brothers from Odzi on Tuesday appeared before a Mutare magistrate facing a murder charge after they allegedly killed their brother-in-law following a domestic dispute.

Lovemore (27), Norest (22) and Eria Musharu (24), who are denying the charges, appeared before Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe, who denied them bail.

It is the State’s case that the accused persons went to the son-in-law’s homestead to resolve a misunderstanding between the now-deceased and his wife, Susan Musharu.

They failed to resolve the dispute amicably, resulting in a fight between the accused persons and the now-deceased.

During the fight, the now-deceased was allegedly struck with a log on the head by Richard Musharu, who is still at large, resulting in his death.

