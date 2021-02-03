Zinasu demands leader’s release

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

THE Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) has demanded the immediate release of University of Zimbabwe student and pro-democracy campaigner Allan Moyo, who has clocked more than 50 days in detention, after High Court judge Justice Davison Foroma, dismissed his bail appeal.

Moyo was arrested in December last year for allegedly calling for a revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He was denied bail by Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga. A month later, his fresh attempt to be granted bail by the High Court also hit a snag.

In a statement yesterday, Zinasu expressed its displeasure over the manner in which Moyo’s case was being handled.

“It is important to note that justice delayed is no difference to justice denied. We are highly compelled by the fact that the State continues to take pleasure in holding Allan Moyo in the dungeons of terror despite the fact he hasn’t been proven guilty in any way.

“Allan was, and is still under arrest for simply demanding a better Zimbabwe, where the basic human fundamental rights are upheld, in the same context we are of opinion that the citizens’ demand for better quality life and democracy is a demonstration that democracy cannot be viewed as only limited to elections and the exercise of civil and political rights.”

Zinasu demanded Moyo’s immediate release, adding that as a union, it would pursue other forms of engagement until justice was served.

The students union also said it would continue to demand students’ freedoms and rights until they were upheld.

The State alleges that on July 3, 2020, Moyo and his accomplices, who are still at large, gathered at Copacabana bus terminus in Harare and unlawfully addressed commuters waiting for transport.

The student leaders also allegedly said Mnangagwa and former Health minister Obadiah Moyo’s conduct lacked wisdom and would destroy Zimbabwe, adding that a revolt was necessary because citizens were being deprived of a bright future.

The State alleges that their utterances were aimed at inciting civil unrest.

