Zim rowing starlet smashes world record

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

THIRTEEN-YEAR-OLD teenage rowing sensation Danielle Kaschula has been invited to compete in the virtual World Indoor Rowing Championships after she won the Canadian Under-19 500-metre competition, where she smashed the world record .

Kaschula is set to compete in the Under-19 500m competition in the event slated for February 24.

It has been a memorable start to the year in the virtual indoor competitions for the Peterhouse Girls School student who won two gold medals barely two weeks ago in the Irish Virtual Indoor Rowing Championships.

She won the Under-14 500m race before romping to victory in the Under-16 1 000m competition.

The win in the Canadian event over the weekend was made more impressive by the fact that she competed in the Under-19 category.

“By winning the U-19 Canadian Indoor Rowing Championships on Saturday night in a time of 1:32:8, Danielle broke the U-14 world record for the 500m in her amazing race. And (she) also gained herself an invite to the World Indoor Rowing Champs to compete with the U19’s for 500m,” her mother, Shelly Schultz Kaschula, posted on social media on Tuesday night.

“One of 20 young ladies in the world, 24th of February, two weeks away. I’m sure she is the youngest competitor in the world rowing champs ever,” she added.

At the weekend, Kaschula overcame some internet challenges in Marondera following incessant rains to smash the age group world record in the Under-19 category.

She beat 12 other contestants, six of them from the United States in her record-breaking race.

Sofie Haek from Denmark was second in 1 minute 33.8 seconds, while American Sydney Huber was third rowing home in 1 minute 42.3 seconds.

“13-year-old wins the U19 Canadian Indoor Rowing Champs 500m.

“The most exciting 1:32 mins on a Saturday night ever. Danielle rowing in the U-19s. 500m and came first, brilliant! We had rain here in Marondera, our internet dropped so we were running around campus to find a connection and set up in record time. Well done Dan, so proud of you my girl,” Shelly posted on social media after the race as she broke the news.

